Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|139
|3.40
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides The Carlyle Group L.P. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.