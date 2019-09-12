Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 139 3.40 N/A 14.34 9.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Carlyle Group L.P. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 6 of the 7 factors.