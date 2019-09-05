Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|21
|1.11
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The Carlyle Group L.P. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 31.7%. Competitively, 9.6% are Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has 22.97% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.
