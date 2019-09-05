Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 21 1.11 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 31.7%. Competitively, 9.6% are Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has 22.97% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.