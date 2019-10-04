Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s results

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 -1.63 106.78M 1.63 14.61 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 96 0.00 6.56M 8.70 10.73

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Carlyle Group L.P. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Carlyle Group L.P. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 439,967,037.49% 30.1% 1.5% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 6,863,360.54% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is The Carlyle Group L.P.’s average price target while its potential upside is 0.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc.