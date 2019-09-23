Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 22 3.04 N/A 1.63 14.61 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.77 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. PennantPark Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Carlyle Group L.P. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. The Carlyle Group L.P. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$25 is The Carlyle Group L.P.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -5.66%. Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 27.39%. The data provided earlier shows that PennantPark Investment Corporation appears more favorable than The Carlyle Group L.P., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 7 of the 11 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.