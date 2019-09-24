Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)’s results

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 22 3.04 N/A 1.63 14.61 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P. has a -5.66% downside potential and an average price target of $25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.28% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.