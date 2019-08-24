Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s results

As Asset Management companies, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.52 N/A 1.63 14.61 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of The Carlyle Group L.P. is $25, with potential upside of 13.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.