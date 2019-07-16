Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s results

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.85 N/A 1.84 11.33 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.61 N/A -0.02 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s upside potential is 30.42% at a $31 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.5% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Insiders held 5.1% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.