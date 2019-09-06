Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s results

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.64 N/A 1.63 14.61 KKR & Co. Inc. 24 3.84 N/A 2.95 9.07

In table 1 we can see The Carlyle Group L.P. and KKR & Co. Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. KKR & Co. Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The Carlyle Group L.P. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. The Carlyle Group L.P. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Carlyle Group L.P. and KKR & Co. Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% KKR & Co. Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 1.67 beta, while its volatility is 67.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, KKR & Co. Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and KKR & Co. Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 KKR & Co. Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 1.87%. Competitively KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus target price of $30.83, with potential upside of 14.95%. Based on the data delivered earlier, KKR & Co. Inc. is looking more favorable than The Carlyle Group L.P., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 79.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are KKR & Co. Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% KKR & Co. Inc. -1.98% 3.36% 8.56% 18.57% -2.05% 36.27%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than KKR & Co. Inc.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 8 of the 11 factors.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the Upstream Oil and Gas and Equipment, minerals and royalties and Services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.