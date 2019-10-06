Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s results

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|-1.63
|106.78M
|1.63
|14.61
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|2
|0.00
|10.14M
|-2.31
|0.00
Table 1 highlights The Carlyle Group L.P. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us The Carlyle Group L.P. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|436,549,468.52%
|30.1%
|1.5%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|479,251,347.01%
|-32%
|-23.2%
Risk & Volatility
The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 1.67 beta, while its volatility is 67.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Jupai Holdings Limited’s 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.66 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Jupai Holdings Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Carlyle Group L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.81% and an $25 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 23% respectively. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-3.99%
|2.19%
|16.34%
|32.28%
|-0.21%
|51.43%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. had bullish trend while Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.