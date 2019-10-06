Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s results

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 -1.63 106.78M 1.63 14.61 Jupai Holdings Limited 2 0.00 10.14M -2.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Carlyle Group L.P. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Carlyle Group L.P. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 436,549,468.52% 30.1% 1.5% Jupai Holdings Limited 479,251,347.01% -32% -23.2%

Risk & Volatility

The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 1.67 beta, while its volatility is 67.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Jupai Holdings Limited’s 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.66 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Jupai Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.81% and an $25 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 23% respectively. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. had bullish trend while Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.