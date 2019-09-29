Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)’s results

This is a contrast between The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 -1.75 106.78M 1.63 14.61 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Carlyle Group L.P. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 445,845,511.48% 30.1% 1.5% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered The Carlyle Group L.P. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P. has a -2.69% downside potential and an average price target of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 39.77% respectively. About 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.