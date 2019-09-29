Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)’s results

This is a contrast between The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|-1.75
|106.78M
|1.63
|14.61
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Carlyle Group L.P. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|445,845,511.48%
|30.1%
|1.5%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered The Carlyle Group L.P. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Carlyle Group L.P. has a -2.69% downside potential and an average price target of $25.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 39.77% respectively. About 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-3.99%
|2.19%
|16.34%
|32.28%
|-0.21%
|51.43%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
