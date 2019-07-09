Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s results

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 19 2.91 N/A 1.84 11.33 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 1.97 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$31 is The Carlyle Group L.P.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 27.62%. Competitively the consensus price target of Focus Financial Partners Inc. is $47, which is potential 69.68% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Focus Financial Partners Inc. appears more favorable than The Carlyle Group L.P., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.7% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.1% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -14.48% -14.36% 10.45% -16.18% 0% 21.61%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.