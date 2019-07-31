Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.99 N/A 1.84 11.33 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 24.15% for The Carlyle Group L.P. with consensus price target of $31.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.5% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders held 5.1% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.