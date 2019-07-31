Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|20
|2.99
|N/A
|1.84
|11.33
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|41.1%
|2.1%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 24.15% for The Carlyle Group L.P. with consensus price target of $31.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 47.5% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders held 5.1% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-0.67%
|10.33%
|10.68%
|4.41%
|-3.34%
|32.25%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.07%
|-2.05%
|3.24%
|3.45%
|-0.35%
|21.32%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.
