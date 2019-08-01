Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)’s results

As Asset Management companies, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.86 N/A 1.84 11.33 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.51 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Carlyle Group L.P. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P. has a consensus target price of $31, and a 29.98% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.5% and 29.96% respectively. 5.1% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.71% are Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.