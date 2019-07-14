Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.88 N/A 1.84 11.33 BlackRock Inc. 437 5.37 N/A 26.51 16.77

Demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and BlackRock Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. BlackRock Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The Carlyle Group L.P. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. The Carlyle Group L.P. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 1.67 beta, while its volatility is 67.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BlackRock Inc.’s beta is 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and BlackRock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

$31 is The Carlyle Group L.P.’s average price target while its potential upside is 29.01%. On the other hand, BlackRock Inc.’s potential upside is 3.67% and its average price target is $500.17. Based on the data delivered earlier, The Carlyle Group L.P. is looking more favorable than BlackRock Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.1% of BlackRock Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of BlackRock Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25% BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.