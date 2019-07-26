Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s results

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.98 N/A 1.84 11.33 Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 37.02 N/A -2.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Carlyle Group L.P. and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

The Carlyle Group L.P. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.67 beta. Competitively, Associated Capital Group Inc.’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Associated Capital Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Associated Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.40% and an $31 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.9% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.1% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25% Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Associated Capital Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.