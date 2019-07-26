Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s results

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|20
|2.98
|N/A
|1.84
|11.33
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|40
|37.02
|N/A
|-2.53
|0.00
In table 1 we can see The Carlyle Group L.P. and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|41.1%
|2.1%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
Risk and Volatility
The Carlyle Group L.P. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.67 beta. Competitively, Associated Capital Group Inc.’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The Carlyle Group L.P. and Associated Capital Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Carlyle Group L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.40% and an $31 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 47.5% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.9% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.1% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-0.67%
|10.33%
|10.68%
|4.41%
|-3.34%
|32.25%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-3.99%
|-2.11%
|-8.94%
|-15.35%
|4.19%
|9.28%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Associated Capital Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.