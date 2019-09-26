Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 22 3.07 N/A 1.63 14.61 Ashford Inc. 40 0.24 N/A 3.29 10.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ashford Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Carlyle Group L.P. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. The Carlyle Group L.P. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ashford Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Ashford Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.67 beta. In other hand, Ashford Inc. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Ashford Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Ashford Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.61% and an $25 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has 51.43% stronger performance while Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.