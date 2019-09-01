Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s results

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.57 N/A 1.63 14.61 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.56 N/A 2.55 11.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Carlyle Group L.P. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.67 beta indicates that The Carlyle Group L.P. is 67.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.84 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s upside potential is 9.75% at a $25 consensus price target. On the other hand, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s potential downside is -6.16% and its consensus price target is $25. The information presented earlier suggests that The Carlyle Group L.P. looks more robust than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. Competitively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.