Reviewing The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)’s results

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 19 2.83 N/A 1.84 11.33 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 88.03 N/A 0.03 60.47

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Carlyle Group L.P. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. The Carlyle Group L.P. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

The Carlyle Group L.P. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.67. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.69 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 31.02% upside potential and an average target price of $31.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.5% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 180 Degree Capital Corp. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25% 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 10 factors 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.