Reviewing The Buckle Inc. (BKE)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Buckle Inc. has 74.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 74.54% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.6% of The Buckle Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Buckle Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Buckle Inc. 144,668,737.06% 23.00% 14.70% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting The Buckle Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Buckle Inc. 27.95M 19 10.72 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

The Buckle Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio The Buckle Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for The Buckle Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Buckle Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.44 2.11 2.58

The potential upside of the rivals is 79.31%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Buckle Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Buckle Inc. -3.05% 16.02% 11.45% 17.02% -11.03% 10.63% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year The Buckle Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Buckle Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, The Buckle Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. The Buckle Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Buckle Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

The Buckle Inc. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Buckle Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Buckle Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Buckle Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names. The company also sells its products through its Website, buckle.com. As of January 18, 2016, it operated 467 retail stores in 44 states. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991. The Buckle, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.