Reviewing The Buckle Inc. (BKE)’s and Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s results

We are comparing The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) and Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Buckle Inc. 18 1.11 N/A 1.90 10.72 Express Inc. 3 0.09 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Buckle Inc. and Express Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Buckle Inc. 0.00% 23% 14.7% Express Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Volatility & Risk

The Buckle Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.74. In other hand, Express Inc. has beta of 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Buckle Inc. Its rival Express Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.4 respectively. The Buckle Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Express Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given The Buckle Inc. and Express Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Buckle Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Express Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Express Inc.’s potential upside is 21.95% and its average target price is $3.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.9% of The Buckle Inc. shares and 0% of Express Inc. shares. 1.6% are The Buckle Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.3% of Express Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Buckle Inc. -3.05% 16.02% 11.45% 17.02% -11.03% 10.63% Express Inc. 0.82% -8.52% -34.48% -54% -74.72% -51.66%

For the past year The Buckle Inc. had bullish trend while Express Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Buckle Inc. beats Express Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names. The company also sells its products through its Website, buckle.com. As of January 18, 2016, it operated 467 retail stores in 44 states. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991. The Buckle, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 490 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 145 factory outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.