Reviewing The Buckle Inc. (BKE)’s and Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s results

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Buckle Inc. 18 1.14 N/A 1.90 10.72 Duluth Holdings Inc. 18 0.65 N/A 0.51 24.06

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Buckle Inc. and Duluth Holdings Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Buckle Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. The Buckle Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Duluth Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Buckle Inc. 0.00% 23% 14.7% Duluth Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11% 5%

Risk and Volatility

The Buckle Inc.’s current beta is 0.74 and it happens to be 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Duluth Holdings Inc.’s 84.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Buckle Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Duluth Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. The Buckle Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Duluth Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The Buckle Inc. and Duluth Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Buckle Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Duluth Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Duluth Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average target price and a 62.53% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Buckle Inc. and Duluth Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.9% and 41%. About 1.6% of The Buckle Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Duluth Holdings Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Buckle Inc. -3.05% 16.02% 11.45% 17.02% -11.03% 10.63% Duluth Holdings Inc. -5.15% -12.08% -23.63% -46.97% -47.27% -51.84%

For the past year The Buckle Inc. had bullish trend while Duluth Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Buckle Inc. beats Duluth Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names. The company also sells its products through its Website, buckle.com. As of January 18, 2016, it operated 467 retail stores in 44 states. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991. The Buckle, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of October 5, 2017, it operated 26 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLERÂ’S, Inc. and changed its name to Duluth Holdings Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.