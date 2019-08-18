Reviewing The Buckle Inc. (BKE)’s and Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)’s results

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) and Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI), both competing one another are Apparel Stores companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Buckle Inc. 18 0.99 N/A 1.90 10.72 Designer Brands Inc. 22 0.34 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Buckle Inc. and Designer Brands Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Buckle Inc. 0.00% 23% 14.7% Designer Brands Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Volatility & Risk

The Buckle Inc.’s 0.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Designer Brands Inc.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Buckle Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Designer Brands Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. The Buckle Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Designer Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given The Buckle Inc. and Designer Brands Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Buckle Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Designer Brands Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Designer Brands Inc. is $24.5, which is potential 64.10% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.9% of The Buckle Inc. shares and 96.9% of Designer Brands Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.6% of The Buckle Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Designer Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Buckle Inc. -3.05% 16.02% 11.45% 17.02% -11.03% 10.63% Designer Brands Inc. 0.71% -3.31% -18.53% -32.4% -32.18% -25.59%

For the past year The Buckle Inc. had bullish trend while Designer Brands Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Buckle Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Designer Brands Inc.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names. The company also sells its products through its Website, buckle.com. As of January 18, 2016, it operated 467 retail stores in 44 states. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991. The Buckle, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.