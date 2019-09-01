Reviewing The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM)’s and Its Competitors results

As Beverages – Brewers company, The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE:SAM) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.41% of The Boston Beer Company Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.95% of all Beverages – Brewers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Boston Beer Company Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.52% of all Beverages – Brewers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The Boston Beer Company Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Boston Beer Company Inc. 0.00% 23.10% 15.90% Industry Average 7.74% 18.23% 10.77%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares The Boston Beer Company Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Boston Beer Company Inc. N/A 339 44.86 Industry Average 1.58B 20.38B 24.19

The Boston Beer Company Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for The Boston Beer Company Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Boston Beer Company Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.00 1.25 2.53

The Boston Beer Company Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $371.67, suggesting a potential downside of -15.23%. As a group, Beverages – Brewers companies have a potential upside of 34.27%. The analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that The Boston Beer Company Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Boston Beer Company Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Boston Beer Company Inc. 1.73% 3.16% 28.74% 60.67% 42.74% 62.9% Industry Average 2.92% 8.11% 13.54% 24.63% 23.05% 24.38%

For the past year The Boston Beer Company Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Boston Beer Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, The Boston Beer Company Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 0.76 Quick Ratio. The Boston Beer Company Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Boston Beer Company Inc.

Risk and Volatility

The Boston Beer Company Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.68. Competitively, The Boston Beer Company Inc.’s rivals are 29.33% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Dividends

The Boston Beer Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Boston Beer Company Inc. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to The Boston Beer Company Inc.’s rivals.