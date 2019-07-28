Reviewing The Boeing Company (BA)’s and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)’s results

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Boeing Company 374 2.11 N/A 17.48 19.78 Lockheed Martin Corporation 323 1.81 N/A 19.42 17.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Boeing Company and Lockheed Martin Corporation. Lockheed Martin Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to The Boeing Company. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Boeing Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Lockheed Martin Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Boeing Company 0.00% 0% 8.7% Lockheed Martin Corporation 0.00% 428.7% 12.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.31 shows that The Boeing Company is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Lockheed Martin Corporation’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Boeing Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lockheed Martin Corporation are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Lockheed Martin Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Boeing Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for The Boeing Company and Lockheed Martin Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Boeing Company 2 4 5 2.45 Lockheed Martin Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

The upside potential is 24.24% for The Boeing Company with average target price of $428.64. Lockheed Martin Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $381.83 average target price and a 3.35% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that The Boeing Company appears more favorable than Lockheed Martin Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of The Boeing Company shares and 78.9% of Lockheed Martin Corporation shares. About 0.1% of The Boeing Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Lockheed Martin Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Boeing Company -3.92% -7.94% -15.82% -6.42% 0.3% 7.18% Lockheed Martin Corporation -0.01% 8.24% 9.77% 6.72% 4.72% 27.62%

For the past year The Boeing Company has weaker performance than Lockheed Martin Corporation

Summary

The Boeing Company beats Lockheed Martin Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry. This segment also offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. The Boeing Military Aircraft segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies manned and unmanned military aircraft, and weapons systems for global strike, vertical lift, and autonomous systems, as well as mobility, surveillance, and engagement. The Network & Space Systems segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies strategic defense and intelligence systems, satellite systems, and space exploration products. The Global Services & Support segment provides integrated logistics services comprising supply chain management and engineering support; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defense systems; radar systems; the Littoral combat ship; simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. It also supports government customers in cybersecurity; and delivers communications, and command and control capabilities through mission solutions for defense applications. In addition, this segment provides aftermarket service and support solutions to commercial and military customers. The Space Systems segment offers satellites, strategic and defensive missile systems, and space transportation systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground-based systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.