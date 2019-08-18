Reviewing The Boeing Company (BA)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Boeing Company has 68.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.94% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.1% of The Boeing Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.08% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Boeing Company and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Boeing Company 0.00% -324.60% 4.20% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing The Boeing Company and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Boeing Company N/A 372 39.96 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

The Boeing Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for The Boeing Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Boeing Company 2 4 5 2.45 Industry Average 1.40 2.07 2.63 2.55

$428.64 is the consensus target price of The Boeing Company, with a potential upside of 29.71%. The potential upside of the peers is 54.77%. Based on the data shown earlier, The Boeing Company is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Boeing Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Boeing Company -5.6% -4.29% -9.45% -12% -2.81% 5.79% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year The Boeing Company has weaker performance than The Boeing Company’s peers.

Liquidity

The Boeing Company has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, The Boeing Company’s peers Current Ratio is 2.97 and has 2.15 Quick Ratio. The Boeing Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Boeing Company.

Risk & Volatility

The Boeing Company is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. Competitively, The Boeing Company’s competitors’ beta is 1.02 which is 2.14% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Boeing Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Boeing Company’s peers beat The Boeing Company on 5 of the 6 factors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry. This segment also offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. The Boeing Military Aircraft segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies manned and unmanned military aircraft, and weapons systems for global strike, vertical lift, and autonomous systems, as well as mobility, surveillance, and engagement. The Network & Space Systems segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies strategic defense and intelligence systems, satellite systems, and space exploration products. The Global Services & Support segment provides integrated logistics services comprising supply chain management and engineering support; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.