Reviewing The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

Both The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group L.P. 38 8.53 N/A 2.42 16.35 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Blackstone Group L.P. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group L.P. 0.00% 24.6% 5.5% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Blackstone Group L.P. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group L.P. 0 1 2 2.67 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group L.P. has an average target price of $46.67, and a -5.26% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are The Blackstone Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group L.P. 1.25% 11.37% 17.2% 16.45% 26.94% 32.77% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year The Blackstone Group L.P. has 32.77% stronger performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance.

Summary

The Blackstone Group L.P. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.