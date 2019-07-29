Reviewing The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

Both The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|38
|8.53
|N/A
|2.42
|16.35
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Blackstone Group L.P. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|0.00%
|24.6%
|5.5%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Blackstone Group L.P. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Blackstone Group L.P. has an average target price of $46.67, and a -5.26% downside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are The Blackstone Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|1.25%
|11.37%
|17.2%
|16.45%
|26.94%
|32.77%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|-0.55%
|-0.14%
|-1.15%
|0.66%
|1.17%
|-0.05%
For the past year The Blackstone Group L.P. has 32.77% stronger performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance.
Summary
The Blackstone Group L.P. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.