Reviewing The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)’s and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO)’s results

Both The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group L.P. 37 7.98 N/A 2.42 16.35 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 19.97 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Blackstone Group L.P. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Blackstone Group L.P. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group L.P. 0.00% 24.6% 5.5% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for The Blackstone Group L.P. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.68% for The Blackstone Group L.P. with consensus target price of $47.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares and 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. About 0.1% of The Blackstone Group L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Clough Global Opportunities Fund has 9.16% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group L.P. 1.25% 11.37% 17.2% 16.45% 26.94% 32.77% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.24% -1.54% 1.27% -3.13% -13.22% 16.4%

For the past year The Blackstone Group L.P. has stronger performance than Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Blackstone Group L.P. beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.