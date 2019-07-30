Reviewing The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)’s and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|38
|8.42
|N/A
|2.42
|16.35
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|9
|13.61
|N/A
|0.27
|33.39
In table 1 we can see The Blackstone Group L.P. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group L.P. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The Blackstone Group L.P. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|0.00%
|24.6%
|5.5%
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for The Blackstone Group L.P. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Blackstone Group L.P.’s downside potential is -4.07% at a $46.67 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Blackstone Group L.P. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.7% and 13.32% respectively. About 0.1% of The Blackstone Group L.P.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|1.25%
|11.37%
|17.2%
|16.45%
|26.94%
|32.77%
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|0.44%
|1.78%
|2.69%
|10.11%
|5.66%
|10.77%
For the past year The Blackstone Group L.P. has stronger performance than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 10 factors The Blackstone Group L.P. beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
