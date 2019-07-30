Reviewing The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)’s and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group L.P. 38 8.42 N/A 2.42 16.35 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.61 N/A 0.27 33.39

In table 1 we can see The Blackstone Group L.P. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group L.P. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The Blackstone Group L.P. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group L.P. 0.00% 24.6% 5.5% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The Blackstone Group L.P. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group L.P. 0 1 2 2.67 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group L.P.’s downside potential is -4.07% at a $46.67 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Blackstone Group L.P. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.7% and 13.32% respectively. About 0.1% of The Blackstone Group L.P.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group L.P. 1.25% 11.37% 17.2% 16.45% 26.94% 32.77% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77%

For the past year The Blackstone Group L.P. has stronger performance than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The Blackstone Group L.P. beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.