Reviewing The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 43 10.89 N/A 1.79 26.86 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Blackstone Group Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$51.75 is The Blackstone Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -1.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares and 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.12% are Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. has 60.95% stronger performance while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.