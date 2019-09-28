Reviewing The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)’s results

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 50 1.62 661.03M 1.79 26.86 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 13 0.00 N/A 1.81 8.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 1,317,842,902.71% 22.9% 5.2% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$51.75 is The Blackstone Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 3.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Blackstone Group Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 20.06% respectively. 0.1% are The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. has stronger performance than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.