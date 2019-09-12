Reviewing The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)’s results

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 42 10.47 N/A 1.79 26.86 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.73 N/A 1.00 5.46

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. The Blackstone Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given The Blackstone Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.64% for The Blackstone Group Inc. with average price target of $51.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Blackstone Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 14.19% respectively. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.