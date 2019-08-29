Reviewing The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s results

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 41 10.28 N/A 1.79 26.86 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Blackstone Group Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of The Blackstone Group Inc. is $51.67, with potential upside of 4.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.