Reviewing The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s and Its Rivals results

As Asset Management company, The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Blackstone Group Inc. has 49.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand The Blackstone Group Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have The Blackstone Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.90% 5.20% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing The Blackstone Group Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. N/A 39 26.86 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

The Blackstone Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for The Blackstone Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The Blackstone Group Inc. currently has an average target price of $49, suggesting a potential upside of 5.40%. The potential upside of the competitors is 133.44%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that The Blackstone Group Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Blackstone Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

The Blackstone Group Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Blackstone Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Blackstone Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors The Blackstone Group Inc.