Reviewing The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s results

Since The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 50 1.47 661.03M 1.79 26.86 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 3.17 N/A 0.48 21.25

Table 1 demonstrates The Blackstone Group Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Blackstone Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Blackstone Group Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 1,315,744,426.75% 22.9% 5.2% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group Inc.’s average target price is $53.4, while its potential upside is 12.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Blackstone Group Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 10.68%. Insiders owned 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 25.24% are Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. has stronger performance than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation on 12 of the 12 factors.