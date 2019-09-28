Reviewing The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ)’s results

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 50 1.62 661.03M 1.79 26.86 Clough Global Equity Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.88 14.09

Table 1 highlights The Blackstone Group Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Blackstone Group Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The Blackstone Group Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 1,317,842,902.71% 22.9% 5.2% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered The Blackstone Group Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group Inc.’s upside potential is 3.05% at a $51.75 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Blackstone Group Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 27.94%. Insiders owned 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 13 of the 12 factors Clough Global Equity Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.