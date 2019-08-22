Reviewing The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 40 10.31 N/A 1.79 26.86 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 1.00 N/A 1.27 8.43

Table 1 highlights The Blackstone Group Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. The Blackstone Group Inc. is presently more expensive than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Risk and Volatility

The Blackstone Group Inc.’s 1.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s beta is 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Blackstone Group Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

$51.67 is The Blackstone Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 3.76%. Competitively BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $12.83, with potential upside of 38.11%. The information presented earlier suggests that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. looks more robust than The Blackstone Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Blackstone Group Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 0%. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. was more bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.