Reviewing The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

Both The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 39 10.45 N/A 1.79 26.86 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 24 1.25 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Blackstone Group Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Volatility and Risk

The Blackstone Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Competitively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $49, and a 1.60% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. About 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. has 60.95% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.