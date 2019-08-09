Reviewing The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

Both The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|39
|10.45
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|24
|1.25
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Blackstone Group Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Volatility and Risk
The Blackstone Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Competitively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.61 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Blackstone Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $49, and a 1.60% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. About 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. has 60.95% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.
Summary
The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.
