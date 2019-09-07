Reviewing The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s results

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 41 10.36 N/A 1.79 26.86 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.06 N/A 2.34 12.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Blackstone Group Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. The Blackstone Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Blackstone Group Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Risk & Volatility

The Blackstone Group Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. From a competition point of view, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The Blackstone Group Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

$51.67 is The Blackstone Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 2.58%. Competitively the consensus price target of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is $36, which is potential 25.04% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. seems more appealing than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Blackstone Group Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 17.6%. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.1% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. has stronger performance than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.