Reviewing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s results

Since The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 46 2.77 N/A 3.93 11.94 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 6 3.21 N/A 0.21 29.38

Demonstrates The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. WisdomTree Investments Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of WisdomTree Investments Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.56 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$46.33 is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -0.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats WisdomTree Investments Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.