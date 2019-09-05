Reviewing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)’s results

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.55 N/A 3.93 11.94 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has an average price target of $47.67, and a 10.91% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares and 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. About 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend while Royce Global Value Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.