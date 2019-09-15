Reviewing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

This is a contrast between The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.78 N/A 3.93 11.94 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.58 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$47.67 is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 16.94% respectively. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while Oxford Square Capital Corp. has 3.55% stronger performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.