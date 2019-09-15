Reviewing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

This is a contrast between The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|47
|2.78
|N/A
|3.93
|11.94
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.58
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
In table 1 we can see The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|0.00%
|10.8%
|1.2%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$47.67 is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1.64%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 16.94% respectively. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|-0.38%
|5.51%
|-5.08%
|-10.68%
|-12.23%
|-0.32%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while Oxford Square Capital Corp. has 3.55% stronger performance.
Summary
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.
