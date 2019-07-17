Reviewing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s results

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|49
|2.63
|N/A
|3.77
|12.35
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|0.00%
|10.2%
|1.1%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 8.73% and an $48.2 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 90.7% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|-3.2%
|-11.58%
|-11.29%
|-4.1%
|-18.83%
|-1.19%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|-1.09%
|-0.07%
|2.63%
|2.05%
|-3.31%
|12.61%
For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend while Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
