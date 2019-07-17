Reviewing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s results

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.63 N/A 3.77 12.35 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 3 0 2.75 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 8.73% and an $48.2 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.7% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund -1.09% -0.07% 2.63% 2.05% -3.31% 12.61%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend while Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.