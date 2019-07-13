Reviewing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s and Its Rivals results

As Asset Management company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has 90.7% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.20% 1.10% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation N/A 49 12.35 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 3 0 2.75 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation currently has an average price target of $48.2, suggesting a potential upside of 10.65%. As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -1.19% weaker performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s competitors have 15.48% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1. Competitively, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s competitors are 30.04% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.