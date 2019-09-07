Reviewing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s results

As Asset Management companies, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.51 N/A 3.93 11.94 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 52 12.33 N/A 1.39 42.14

Table 1 highlights The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hamilton Lane Incorporated is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is currently more affordable than Hamilton Lane Incorporated, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has an average target price of $47.67, and a 10.78% upside potential. Competitively Hamilton Lane Incorporated has an average target price of $60, with potential downside of -5.00%. The data provided earlier shows that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation appears more favorable than Hamilton Lane Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend while Hamilton Lane Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.