Reviewing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.57 N/A 3.77 12.35 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.56 N/A 2.26 2.72

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than FS KKR Capital Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 3 0 2.75 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s average price target is $48.2, while its potential upside is 10.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 29.87% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19% FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend while FS KKR Capital Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats FS KKR Capital Corp.