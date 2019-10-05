Reviewing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 44 3.76 859.32M 3.93 11.94 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 22 0.49 20.41M 0.10 279.10

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Focus Financial Partners Inc. Focus Financial Partners Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1,953,888,130.97% 10.8% 1.2% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 92,352,941.18% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus target price of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is $46.33, with potential upside of 8.68%. On the other hand, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 69.38% and its consensus target price is $37.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Focus Financial Partners Inc. seems more appealing than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Focus Financial Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 90.4%. About 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while Focus Financial Partners Inc. has 6% stronger performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 10 of the 13 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.