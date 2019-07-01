Reviewing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.64 N/A 3.77 12.35 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 25 6.19 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.23% for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation with consensus target price of $48.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.7% and 3.74%. About 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.01% -0.07% 0.51% 1.14% 0.51% 1.18%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend while Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.