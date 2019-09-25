Reviewing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 46 2.77 N/A 3.93 11.94 CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and CM Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and CM Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Risk & Volatility

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. CM Finance Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and CM Finance Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67 CM Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is $46.33, with potential downside of -0.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and CM Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 49.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend while CM Finance Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats CM Finance Inc.