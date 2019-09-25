Reviewing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|46
|2.77
|N/A
|3.93
|11.94
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and CM Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and CM Finance Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|0.00%
|10.8%
|1.2%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
Risk & Volatility
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. CM Finance Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and CM Finance Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
|CM Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is $46.33, with potential downside of -0.77%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and CM Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 49.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|-0.38%
|5.51%
|-5.08%
|-10.68%
|-12.23%
|-0.32%
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend while CM Finance Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats CM Finance Inc.
