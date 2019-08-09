Reviewing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)’s results

This is a contrast between The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 48 2.72 N/A 3.93 11.94 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.74 N/A 0.27 34.38

Table 1 highlights The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is presently more affordable than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a consensus target price of $47.5, and a 3.69% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 13.32% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has 14.04% stronger performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.