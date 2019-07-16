Reviewing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s results

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.56 N/A 3.77 12.35 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.91 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 3 0 2.75 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s average target price is $48.2, while its potential upside is 11.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 28.27% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend while Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.